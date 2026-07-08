Sculpture Designs on view for 18th St. & Empire Ave. Roundabout

((L-R) Winged Victory of the Deschutes by Pete Beeman, High Desert Currents by Saori Ide and Jonathan Russell and Skyward Canoes by Robert Tully)

Design renderings for three proposed sculptures for the 18th St. and Empire Ave. roundabout will be on display through July 18 at the Larkspur Community Center (1600 SE Reed Market Rd.) and the Scalehouse Annex Gallery (550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138), located in the lobby of the Franklin Crossing Building (corner of Franklin Ave. and Bond St.) in downtown Bend.

Community members of all ages are invited to view the designs and provide feedback on the three finalist proposals selected through a collaborative process involving representatives from Art in Public Places (AiPP) and the City of Bend Engineering Department. The selected work of art will be part of the City of Bend’s public art collection.

The roundabout is located at Empire Ave. and 18th St. in northeast Bend, an area that has experienced significant commercial and residential growth in recent years. The surrounding area includes business parks, light industrial, indoor sports facilities and several residential neighborhoods. Empire Ave. serves as a major east-west corridor connecting to Hwy. 97 on the west side, and to Butler Market Rd. and 27th St. on the east side.

The three finalists are Pete Beeman of Portland, Oregon; Robert Tully of Louisville, Colorado; and Saori Ide and Jonathan Russell of Berkeley, California. Following the public review process, one concept will be selected for further refinement and fabrication with installation anticipated in Summer 2027.

“The three finalist proposals each offer a unique artistic response to this rapidly growing area of Bend and demonstrate the high caliber of artists participating in our public art program,” said Romy Mortensen, president of Art in Public Places.

Art in Public Places has created an online public input opportunity on its website, allowing community members to review the designs and share comments. Images of the three concepts and information on how to provide feedback can be found at: artinpublicplaces.org/public-input-18th-empire.

Funding for public art in Bend is from the Bend Foundation, a nonprofit founded and funded by Brooks Scanlon and Brooks Resources Corporation and its shareholders, and numerous community donations. Art in Public Places is a nonprofit organization that gifts art to various locations throughout the city of Bend.

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You can obtain this information in alternate formats such as Braille, electronic format, etc. Free language assistance services are also available. Please email accessibility@bendoregon.gov or call 541-693-2198. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1. All requests are subject to vendor processing times and should be submitted 48-72 hours in advance of events.

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Puede obtener esta información en formatos alternativos como Braille, formato electrónico, etc. También disponemos de servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Póngase en contacto en correo electrónico accessibility@bendoregon.gov o número de teléfono 541-693-2198. Los usuarios del servicio de retransmisión deben marcar el 7-1-1. Por favor, envíe sus solicitudes con 48-72 horas de antelación al evento; todas las solicitudes están sujetas a los tiempos de procesamiento del proveedor.

artinpublicplaces.org