City of Redmond Invites Artists to Submit Concepts for New Downtown Mural

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) is seeking artists interested in painting a mural in the heart of Redmond as part of the RCAPP Sponsor Mural Program. Interested artists and artists teams are encouraged to review the Request for Proposals (RFP) available at redmondoregon.gov/Mural2025 and submit their proposal(s) before 11:59pm June 22, 2025.

“This is RCAPP’s second sponsor mural, and RCAPP in incredibly excited to be bringing more art into downtown,” states RCAPP Staff Liaison Claressa Davis. “We greatly appreciate folks sharing this opportunity to anyone they know who may be interested in contributing to Redmond’s vibrant art culture, as it helps us get as many proposals as possible before the June 22 deadline.”

The Sponsor Mural Program brings talented artists to Redmond, enhancing community identity and public art appreciation. The selected artist(s) will receive a contract for $18,000 for painting the 6th Street façade or $25,000 to paint on both the 6th Street façade and the Black Butte façade.

For more information about the RFP or RCAPP, please visit redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP or contact RCAPP Staff Liaison Claressa Davis at 541-923-7718, claressa.davis@redmondoregon.gov.

About RCAPP:

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) enhances Redmond’s community identity by strategically placing art in public places, advising city policies, fostering community engagement and partnerships, and securing funding for arts and culture initiatives. To learn how you can get involved with RCAPP programs, please visit redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP or contact City of Redmond Long-Range Claressa Davis and 541-923-7718 or claressa.davis@redmondoregon.gov.

redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP • facebook.com/RedmondPublicArt • instagram.com/redmond_rcapp