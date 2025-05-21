Live Nation Launches ‘$30 Ticket to Summer’

(Graphic courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Summer just got louder with Live Nation’s $30 Ticket to Summer — an offer that gives fans the chance to purchase $30 tickets to over 1,000 shows at select amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada throughout the season, including Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

The initial onsale begins today, featuring more than 20 shows in Bend.

And the celebration won’t stop there — more tickets will be added throughout the summer, giving fans multiple chances to score $30 tickets all season long.

● How $30 Ticket to Summer Works: Starting May 21, in the U.S. and Canada, fans can visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “$30 Ticket to Summer,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

● How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

● How to Buy Tickets: $30 Ticket to Summer will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning Tuesday, May 20. The general onsale will begin Wednesday, May 21 at 10am local time while supplies last at LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer.

○ How to Participate in T-Mobile Early Access: T-Mobile customers get early access to $30 Ticket to Summer tickets to 1000+ shows starting Tuesday, May 20th at 10am ET until 11:59pm local time. T-Mobile customers can simply head to t-mobiletickets.com for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets. With Magenta Status, T-Mobile customers get access to premium benefits and experiences like special-priced tickets to their favorite concerts and expedited entry at top venues across the country. Download the T-Life app or visit https://www.t-mobiletickets.com/ to learn more. Limitations apply.

○ How to Participate in Rakuten Early Access: From 10am ET through 11:59pm ET on May 20, Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets and earn Cash Back while supplies last. It’s free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across more than 3,500 stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive an early access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten’s app or website, beginning at 10am ET on May 20. Terms apply.

Participating Hayden Homes Amphitheater Shows Include:

*Note: Fans should check the $30 Ticket to Summer website to confirm which dates from the below tours are a part of the $30 Ticket to Summer offer.

Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Bend): Warren Zeiders, Brad Paisley, Goose, Leon Bridges, Yacht Rock Revue, Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder, Peter Frampton, Earth, Wind & Fire, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Currington, Trevor Noah, Dropkick Murphys, Maoli, Old Dominion, CAAMP, My Morning Jacket, LCD Soundsystem, Alabama Shakes, Counting Crows, Mt. Joy, Goo Goo Dolls, Japanese Breakfast, Chicago

More to Know:

Tickets purchased through this offer include all fees upfront in the $30 cost.

Tickets are available for select Live Nation shows, while inventory lasts.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

livenationentertainment.com