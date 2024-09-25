COCA Receives $25,000 Grant

A grant of $25,000 was awarded to the Central Oregon Center for the Arts (COCA) by the Oregon Cultural Trust as part of that organization’s Cultural Development Grant Program.

The grant will support COCA in its mission to enhance the cultural landscape of Central Oregon by providing a state-of-the-art facility for entertainment, artistic expression, education and community engagement.

The Oregon Cultural Trust grant program is highly competitive, with more than 200 nonprofits across the state applying for funding. Just 51 percent of its grant requests were funded this funding cycle. The OCT will distribute $3.85 million to cultural organizations this year, including county and tribal coalitions and statewide partners.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Oregon Cultural Trust for recognizing the impact that the Central Oregon Center for the Arts will have on the cultural and economic vitality of our community,” said Laura Thompson, COCA’s board chair. “This grant will bring us closer to realizing our vision of creating a home for the arts that fosters creativity, inclusion and inspiration for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

The Central Oregon Center for the Arts will provide a venue in which artists can thrive and the community can experience a wide array of programming, from stage performances and displays of the visual arts to educational programs and more.

This grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust will play a crucial role in the continued development of this project, ensuring that COCA becomes a hub for creativity and connection.

About the Central Oregon Center for the Arts:

COCA is dedicated to enriching the cultural life of Central Oregon’s communities by providing a modern, welcoming home for the arts. By providing a diverse array of programs, COCA will foster creativity, inclusivity and connection, providing artists and audiences alike with a space in which to inspire and be inspired.

