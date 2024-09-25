Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend Returns for One Last Season October 11-12

Celebrate the 15th season of Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend walking tours on October 11-12, 2024. As Bend’s original haunted tours since 2010, this will be the final season for the museum’s classic haunt walk tour. Over the years the museum shared the history and paranormal stories of more than 15 locations, business, and sites to over 6,000 locals and visitors.

“This tour has evolved over 14 years, bringing the history of Bend to a wider audience in a way that had not been done before, and spotlighting the work of the Deschutes County Historical Society,” expressed Vanessa Ivey, Museum Manager. “We had no idea how the event would be received that first year, and never dreamt it would last as long as it has. We are grateful for the support and the enthusiasm from our community, who embraced what we started and helped it grow into what it has become.”

Want to join the fun before the final curtain call? There is still time to Get Your Haunt On!

For TWO NIGHTS ONLY stroll through Bend’s historic downtown escorted by a museum guide stopping at the Museum’s favorite locations where the past is brought back to life. It is an eerie hour of history meets paranormal mystery for a freakishly fun outing.

Tours begin at the museum and cover one-mile of flat walkways, ending in Downtown Bend. As many of the featured locations are operating businesses tours do not enter any buildings. Tours leave every 20 minutes, with the first tour leaving at 4pm and the last tour leaving at 8pm. While you wait for your tour, wander the halls of the museum to find this year’s Creepiest Doll contestants and stop in the research room to view footage of the “Brosterhous Ghost.”

EVENT SPACE IS LIMITED AND DOES SELL OUT

Tickets are $20 per person and are available online by visiting deschuteshistory.org/events. Tickets are not refundable but are transferable. Not yet a member of the Deschutes Historical Museum? Purchase four (4) or more tickets and receive one (1) Household Museum Membership FREE. Receipt required.

deschuteshistory.org • 541-389-1813