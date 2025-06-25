COCC Art Exhibition Interprets Northwest Landscapes

(Mama are you a mate for life beaver? 30″ x 20″ acrylic on canvas, 2025, by Don Olsen)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) summer art exhibition, showing from July 8 to August 28 at the Bend campus’s Barber Library, is a collection of nearly 50 landscape paintings by Oregon artist Don Olsen titled Rain Shadows.

“I’ve spent my life unraveling the mysteries of the Pacific Northwest,” said the artist in a statement. “With countless layers still to uncover, I draw inspiration for my art from both its natural and cultural history.” Born and raised in Portland, Olsen is an art instructor at Clackamas Community College.

