Last Week to View: OSU-Cascades Exhibition

From the Inside Volume II
This collection of capstone projects from the Arts, Media and Technology students at OSU-Cascades exhibit a diverse range of interests that together attempt to engage with questions of identity, subjectivity, technology and the ways we both perceive our position in the world and perceive others around us. Whether the threshold being negotiated is that of the author’s individuality or the fields of art of design themselves, these works ask the viewer to participate with them from the inside.
Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-4pm.
Note that the gallery will be closed June 29-July 11 for housekeeping.
Coming soon to the Gallery: This Land, featuring Ben Buswell
We are pleased to announce the opening of This Land, a solo exhibition by acclaimed multimedia artist Ben Buswell, on view from July 11 through August 30, 2025.
In This Land, Buswell explores how identity is shaped by place, perception and historical context. Drawing on Fernando Pessoa’s idea that seeing one’s own reflection is both unnatural and troubling, Buswell presents a mirrored floor installation that, despite its reflective surface, refuses to show the viewer their own image. This absence becomes a powerful metaphor: rather than offering a clear sense of self, the work asks us to consider how we are formed through our environments and the systems we exist within. Alongside this, a series of photographic works transforms state data points — such as violence rates, income levels and federal funding — into visual language through simple physical gestures.
Join us for the opening reception on Friday, July 11, from 5-7pm.
Filling Quickly! Art is Work: Professional Development Workshops for Artists
Art is Work Summer Workshop Series, led by Nancy Floyd, offers professional development opportunities for artists and is dedicated to enhancing the skills, knowledge and professional practices of adult arts learners in the dynamic landscape of contemporary arts education.
Summer Workshop Series
Art is Work: Grant Writing for Artists
June 28, 2025, 2-4pm
$35, Space is limited!
Art is Work: Photographing Artwork
July 7, 2025, 6-8pm
$35, Space is limited!
Art is Work: Professional Practices for Visual Artists
July 31, 2025, 6-8pm
$35, Space is limited!
