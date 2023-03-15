COCC Art Show Explores the Future of Gender

(NonBinary by Sara Weimers)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is unveiling an art exhibition titled The Future is Genderless from March 15 to April 28 at the Pinckney Gallery in Pence Hall on the Bend campus, with an opening reception from 4:30-7pm on Wednesday, March 15. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 9am to 4pm, and Fridays from 9am to 2pm. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served at the opening. Learn more at cocc.edu/programs/art/pinckney_gallery.aspx.

With the works of more than 15 student and community artists on display, from paintings to sculptures to textiles, The Future is Genderless asks viewers to question and examine the way that gender is expressed right now, and how the future of gender can evolve.

“We are at this cultural inflection point where body autonomy and body rights are being brought to the forefront and being intertwined with the complexities of our other identities,” expressed June Park, adjunct art instructor and gallery director, in an exhibition statement. “Can we embrace the varied and individual expressions of one another and find ourselves accessing the humanity we need to not only accept ourselves but accept others as they are?”

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu