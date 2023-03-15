Call for Artists

(Photo by Rudy and Peter Skitterians)

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s (UUFCO) Art Resource Team will present Primavera: A Celebration of Spring to be featured in our Linus Pauling Gallery, from April 2, 2023 to June 4, 2023. Art must be available for exhibit for the entire time and dropped off and picked up by you or your representative on these dates.

We invite artists to submit up to three digital images for consideration in this upcoming exhibit.

Art in any media may be submitted, but it must be able to hang on the wall with a secure wire affixed to the back. A description of our hanging hardware is available.

We are looking for art that describes any aspect of springtime for you. What comes to mind? Renewal, growth, colors, renaissance, birth, return? We leave this to your personal interpretation and creativity!

Early submissions are appreciated, and all images are due for consideration by March 15, 2023.

You will receive notice of acceptance by March 20, 2023.

For each piece, you must include the following information in order to be considered:

Title

Medium

Outside dimensions

Price (may list as not for sale)

Send images to: Kristina Ziegler at hummingbird@bendcable.com

UUFCO is located at 61980 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend, Oregon.

uufco.org • 541-385-3908