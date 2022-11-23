COCC Brings Festive Performance Lineup to the Holiday Season

(The Redmond Community Choir will perform Sounds of the Season on December 11 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Cascade Chorale, a Central Oregon Community Class (COCC) class, will present its annual Holiday Magic show of holiday songs with Jazz Central, under direction of COCC’s James W. Knox, and cellist Chris Thomas, an award-winning composer and COCC instructor, on December 3 at 7pm and December 4 at 3pm at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. All tickets are general admission: $22 for adults and $18 for seniors, students and children. Visit towertheatre.org. Cascade Chorale is a one-credit choral class at COCC.

The Cascade Winds Symphonic Band, a COCC performance group, is performing Alfred Reed’s Russian Christmas Music, Endless Rainbows by Brian Balmages, and a number of other works at its concert on December 4 at 2pm at the Summit High School auditorium. Admission is free.

Tuba Christmas, a budding tradition at COCC that began last year, welcomes area tuba students and accomplished musicians alike to gather and perform a host of holiday songs beginning at 1pm on December 10 at the college’s Coats Campus Center, with rehearsal from 10:30am-12pm. Performers are encouraged to wear holiday colors and decorate their instrument. Contact dan@dan-miller.com for info. Admission is free.

The Redmond Community Choir, a class of COCC’s community education program, will perform “Sounds of the Season,” under the direction of Ken Piarulli, on December 11 at 4pm at the Redmond High School auditorium, 675 SW Rimrock Way. The ensemble will perform a wide variety of musical styles and genres, from sacred to secular. Admission is free.

