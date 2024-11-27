COCC Holiday Happenings

(COCC’s Redmond Community Choir to perform Sounds of the Season on December 15 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

COCC’s Tuba Christmas

Tuba Christmas, an all-tuba-and-euphonium instrumental tradition now in its fourth year at Central Oregon Community College (COCC), returns to perform holiday songs at Wille Hall on the Bend campus, from 2-3pm on Saturday, December 7. This is a free event.

The performance is comprised of area tuba and euphonium players, both students and accomplished musicians alike, with rehearsal taking place in Wille Hall from 10:30am-12pm. Performers are encouraged to wear holiday colors and decorate their instrument. Musicians should contact dan@dan-miller.com to participate.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

COCC’s Redmond Community Choir Sings the Season

The Redmond Community Choir, an ongoing class of Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) community education program, will perform “Sounds of the Season” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, under the direction of Ken Piarulli, at the Redmond High School auditorium, 675 SW Rimrock Way. The ensemble will perform a wide variety of musical styles and genres, from sacred to secular. Admission is free.

