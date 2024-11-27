Get Ready to be Blown Away by the Extraordinary Holiday Magic 2024

(Photo courtesy of Cascade Chorale)

Join the Cascade Chorale on December 7th and 8th for an unforgettable concert experience at the Tower Theatre!

The Cascade Chorale (that’s Chorale like “corral” not choral like “coral”) is the flagship chorus of the Central Oregon Community that takes community to heart in their annual Holiday Magic concert. The Cascade Chorale is renowned for its exceptional vocal performances and dynamic choral arrangements. With a repertoire that spans both traditional and contemporary pieces, the Chorale offers a unique and engaging musical experience for all attendees.

For Holiday Magic 2024, the Cascade Chorale is beyond thrilled to announce a sensational event that promises to enchant audiences with a gorgeous blend of cherished classics and fresh new works. Immerse yourself in ear candy from composers like Eric Whitacre and our own James Knox to pieces that riff on classic greats.

In addition to the full-bodied sound of the Cascade Chorale, prepare to be captivated by the musical brilliance of the 27th Street Brass Quintet and the shimmering sweetness of the Dove String Quartet.

This holiday concert is your opportunity to immerse yourself in the joyous spirit of the season like never before.

The Cascade Chorale Association (“CCA”) is a 501(c)3 organization which provides financial and organizational support to the Cascade Chorale and Jazz Central. CCA’s mission is to make vocal music accessible to everyone in the Central Oregon community. COCC provides important support in terms of our director and rehearsal space, but our concerts are an enormous logistical and financial undertaking. In spite of the cost of hiring supporting musicians, renting venues, and undertaking other community projects, in 2012 the CCA stopped charging admission to our concert-goers for the March and May concerts. We now rely solely on donations to fund most of our operations. Your tax deductible donation or sponsorship will help us to continue to bring beautiful choral music to Central Oregon. Please consider giving us your support today. For more information on Sponsorship opportunities and other ways to support the Cascade Chorale, please contact CCA President Marilyn Elliott. The Cascade Chorale Association appreciates your attendance and financial support.

Tower Theatre

Saturday, December 7 @ 7pm Sunday, December 8 @ 3pm



Tickets: towertheatre.org/series/holiday-magic

cascadechorale.org • CascadeChorale@gmail.com