COCC New Culinary Series

Let’s Get Saucy!
Sauce Béarnaise & Seared Steak
Sauce always makes it better and compliments any protein it’s paired with! Sauce Béarnaise derives from the Mother Sauce, Hollandaise, and is a perfect pairing for seared steak. Served with Yukon Gold potatoes, and you have a quick and elegant meal any day of the week.
Saturday, March 16
10am-1pm
COCC Cascade Culinary Institute 117; $99
Sauce Bechamel & Mac ‘n Cheese
Sauce always makes it better and compliments any protein it’s paired with! Sauce Bechamel is the backbone for cheesy sauce used to make warm, comforting mac ‘n cheese. Served with BBQ chicken thighs, and you have a quick and elegant meal any day of the week.
Saturday, March 30
10am-1pm
COCC Cascade Culinary Institute 117; $99
Sauce Robert & Pork Tenderloin
Sauce always makes it better and compliments any protein it’s paired with! Sauce Robert, a white wine and mustard sauce, derived from the French classic, demi-glace. Served with pork tenderloin and creamy mashed potatoes, you have a quick and elegant meal any day of the week.
Saturday, April 20
10am-1pm
COCC Cascade Culinary Institute 117; $99
Sauce Tomate & Orecchiette
Sauce always makes it better and compliments any protein it’s paired with! Sauce Tomate will be transformed into a country-style pork ragu. Handcrafted orecchiette, a semolina pasta shape named for “little ears,” meld together to make a delicious Italian staple any day of the week.
Saturday, May 4
10am-1pm
COCC Cascade Culinary Institute 117; $99
Take Full Series
Receive a Discounted Rate!
Let’s Get Saucy! Full Series
Sign up for the full series and receive a discounted rate!
Saturdays, March 16, March 30, April 20 and May 4
10am-1pm
COCC Cascade Culinary Institute 117; $399
