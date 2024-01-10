Camping Reservations at SPRD Now Open

(Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)
Run don’t walk! Tent and RV camping reservations are now available at our satellite campground at Sisters Parks and Recreation (SPRD). Located 1.7 miles from downtown Sisters, this campground offers convenient bike access to all seven festival venues.
Need-To-Know Info
- Tent Camping: $75
- 18′ x 19′ Camper Van Space: $100
- 18′ x 38′ Large RV Camping Space: $150
- This camping is open to 3-Day pass holders or volunteers only
- This is dry camping with no hookups
Big Ponderoo
Have you snagged a ticket to Big Ponderoo yet? The initial lineup features familiar favorites like The Brothers Comatose, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Hogslop String Band, The East Pointers, and Skybound Blue plus exciting new acts like Bella White and The Sam Chase & The Untraditional with more acts soon to be announced!