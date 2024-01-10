Camping Reservations at SPRD Now Open

(Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Run don’t walk! Tent and RV camping reservations are now available at our satellite campground at Sisters Parks and Recreation (SPRD). Located 1.7 miles from downtown Sisters, this campground offers convenient bike access to all seven festival venues.

Need-To-Know Info

Tent Camping: $75

18′ x 19′ Camper Van Space: $100

18′ x 38′ Large RV Camping Space: $150

This camping is open to 3-Day pass holders or volunteers only

This is dry camping with no hookups

Big Ponderoo

Have you snagged a ticket to Big Ponderoo yet? The initial lineup features familiar favorites like The Brothers Comatose, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Hogslop String Band, The East Pointers, and Skybound Blue plus exciting new acts like Bella White and The Sam Chase & The Untraditional with more acts soon to be announced!

