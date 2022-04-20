COCC, OSU-Cascades Co-Host Earth Day Fashion Show

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will host its first-ever Earth Day Fashion Show from 2-3:30pm on Friday, April 22, at the college’s Coats Campus Center. The event will benefit the Clothing Connection, a free service that provides school and work clothing to students of COCC and Oregon State University-Cascades. Tickets to the Earth Day Fashion Show are $25.

“We’ll have students modeling clothing from the program, with all proceeds to go toward this important resource for local students,” explained Angie Cole, co-coordinator of the Clothing Connection and associate professor of education at COCC. “It seemed a natural fit to tie this event of reusing and repurposing to the celebration of Earth Day.” The event, held in partnership with COCC’s sustainability team, also includes giveaways, plus a plant sale and seed swap coordinated by the COCC Planted Earth Garden Club.

The Clothing Connection accepts new and gently used clothing donations. COCC started its free clothing program in 2016 as a way to help students acquire items to best dress for job interviews, course practicums and the workplace.

For more information, contact clothingconnection@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

Visit cocc.edu/departments/student-life/clothing-connection to learn more.

COCC’s Latinx Fiesta Brings Party to the Pavilion

COCC’s Latinx Club is hosting its annual Latinx Fiesta Celebración from 2:30-5:30pm, on Saturday, April 23, at the Pavilion in Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Dr. This event is free and open to the public with food and roller-skating rentals provided, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own skates. A donation of $10 to support COCC Latinx scholarships is suggested.

The event will also feature a DJ playing Latin music, a photo booth and piñata and paper flower-making stations. “What excites me most about this event is the community collaboration. People come together to support and celebrate Latin cultures,” said Jacqueline Ruggieri, Latinx program coordinator at COCC. “Also, the thought of people of all ages roller skating brings me joy!”

For more information, contact Jacqueline Ruggieri at jruggieri@cocc.edu or 541-318-3726.

