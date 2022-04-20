A&E WeeklyBendMusic
Hayden Homes Amphitheater 2022 Season Tickets Now On Sale

(Photos | Courtesy of Hayden  Homes Amphitheater)

Experience a Concert Like Never Before

Get VIP Access to the hottest shows of the summer including Kenny Chesney, Nine Inch Nails, Jack Johnson and many more with season ticket packets at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Featured Benefits Include:

  • Private and elevated seating
  • VIP parking (closest to the venue)
  • Private VIP entrance and exit
  • Branded seating with your name or company logo
  • In-seat waitstaff
  • Full-service bar
  • Private restrooms
  • VIP lounge areas with tables and cushioned lounge chairs
  • Flexible payment plan options
  • Personalized ticket management platform
  • Convenient e-ticketing website to manage your tickets

VIP Deschutes Deck:

  • Private and elevated seating in the two-story Deschutes Deck
  • Lower and upper deck seating options
  • Dedicated host
  • Includes all other VIP amenities

More Information Here

bendconcerts.com

