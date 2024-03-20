COCC Partners with Local Choral Group & Needs Your Feedback

(Photo | Pexels)

Dear Music & Community Enthusiasts,

Central Oregon Community College is partnering with the arts community and Central Oregon Mastersingers on a project to help raise awareness of this local, talented musical group.

Our Marketing Research class (BA237) offered through the COCC Business Department is working with the Mastersingers Board on activities that support student learning about the marketing process. Our class, with instructor Judith Corwin, plans to help Mastersingers through the arts community create a closer awareness and connection by identifying marketing gaps and recommending promotional strategies.

We have developed the final course component — a marketing survey. We’re writing to ask for your help by sharing our project with your audiences through your social media, websites, and emails so we can collect a strong community response.

Will you please take a few minutes to help us by completing a short survey and inviting your members to complete it, too?

CLICK HERE to participate in the survey online.

You do not need to sign in or create an account to participate, and your response will remain anonymous.

Our class is excited to work alongside Central Oregon Mastersingers this term and appreciates the opportunity they are providing to support our education.

Sincerely,

Students of COCC Marketing Research (BA237)