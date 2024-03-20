Sisters Folk Festival’s Initial 2024 Lineup & Poster Image Announced

SFF Presents has announced the initial 19 artists slated to perform at the annual Sisters Folk Festival on September 27-29, 2024 in Sisters. Longtime poster artist Dennis McGregor has created another memorable image featuring Folkasaurus Rox, a jubilant Tyrannosaurus rex playing the concertina.

The preliminary lineup includes Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail, The Mammals, Fantastic Cat, Balla Kouyaté & Mike Block Band, Peter Mulvey, SistaStrings, Cris Jacobs, Kittel & Co, Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs, Kyshona, Melissa Carper, Luke Winslow-King & Roberto Luti, The Langan Band, Cassandra Lewis, San Miguel Fraser, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Jenner Fox & Jeremy Elliott, and Glitterfox. Read more about the performing artists at sistersfolkfest.org/lineup.

The 27th annual discovery music festival will feature more than 30 artists from all over the world representing multiple genres of roots music performing on seven stages throughout downtown Sisters, Oregon.

Three-day festival passes are available at the advanced pricing of $225/ticket for adults and $85/ticket for youth ages 17 and under. Children under five attend for free. Single-day tickets will be available in July alongside the full performance schedule. Get tickets at aftontickets.com/SFF2024. Tickets are expected to sell out in advance once again and attendees are encouraged to purchase early.

(2024 Folkasaurus Rox poster artwork by local painter, Dennis McGregor)

