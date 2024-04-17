COCC Scholar Talk Illuminates Art’s Impact on Social Justice

(Artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez will speak at COCC on April 30 | Photo by Bobby Gordon)

The Chandler Lecture Series at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will present Art, Social Justice and the Radical Imaginary with Favianna Rodriguez at 6:30pm on Tuesday, April 30, at Wille Hall on the Bend campus.

An Oakland-based artist, cultural organizer and social justice activist, Rodriguez will discuss the power of art and the way in which cultural movements can catalyze social justice, inspire new ways of thinking and foster equity. Her art and activism include creative partnerships with Ben & Jerry’s, Spotify and Old Navy, with speaking credits at the United Nations Climate Summit and the Smithsonian. She is a co-founder of The Center for Cultural Power, an organization that ignites change through art and social justice.

This program is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Deschutes Cultural Coalition with additional support from Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund and the Associated Students of COCC.

The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series of the COCC Foundation brings renowned speakers, lecturers and experts to the region to deliver broad-based programming on a diverse range of educational and topical subjects. The program was established in 1985 by the late Robert W. Chandler Sr. to honor his wife Nancy.

Tickets are $10 and a link to the recorded program will be available for $5. Visit cocc.edu/foundation/cls to register and learn more.

For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu