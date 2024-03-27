COCC’s 2024 Season of Nonviolence Finale is TJ Klune, New York Times Bestseller

(“An Evening with Author TJ Klune” is set for April 9 in Wille Hall, staged with a livestream option | Photos courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) 2024 Season of Nonviolence concludes with “An Evening with Author TJ Klune” at 6pm on Tuesday, April 9, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus, a free event with a livestream option available. Visit cocc.edu/snv to register and learn more.

The New York Times-bestselling fantasy fiction author will share his story of being queer and neurodiverse while coming of age in rural Oregon in the ’90s, as well as many other experiences that shaped his life and his writings. Author of The House in the Cerulean Sea, The Extraordinaries and other works, Klune champions accurate, positive queer representation in stories.

COCC’s Season of Nonviolence — held mid-January through early April — is inspired by the work of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, honoring their vision for an empowered, nonviolent world. For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator of the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu, or Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion, at 541-383-7412 or cwalker2@cocc.edu.

Sponsors for COCC’s Season of Nonviolence include First Story, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Brooks Resources Corporation, Cascades Academy of Central Oregon and the Oregon Community Foundation’s Casey Family Fund.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu