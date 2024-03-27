2024 Creative Released for 21st Annual Bend Film Festival

The Bend Film Festival, at its core, is homemade and homegrown. The festival is made possible by our hard-working staff, devoted volunteers and amazing community of supporters.

This year the festival creative and poster were designed in-house by our talented BendFilm team — led by Marketing Manager Elise Furgurson with help from Christina Rosetti, Doone Williams, Selin Sevinc and Executive Director Giancarlo Gatto. The design was inspired by our mission to bring the best in independent films to Central Oregon and celebrates the spirit of the Bend Film Festival as a true indie festival. “The idea for this creative was born shortly after the 2023 festival,” Furgurson stated. “We were energized and excited about 2024! It has been really rewarding to see our hard work pay off, and our creative vision come to life. I really feel like these posters capture the essence of BendFilm and I hope the community loves them as much as I do!”

Last year’s creative focused on the 20 year history of BendFilm and this year, we are looking towards the future. The posters represent a new era of BendFilm — one that honors the past and celebrates growth. “I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s festival creative,” Gatto said. “We have an amazing and talented staff who, in addition to their work for BendFilm, are a collection of writers, musicians, performers, directors, and visual artists. The staff were inspired and determined to create this year’s campaign from concept to completion. I’m honestly blown away by the results and so excited to reveal it to the community.”

The Tag line “Your Annual Big Screen Binge” also inspired this year’s promotional approach. We want people to come back to the theaters, and enjoy film how it is meant to be enjoyed; in a community of like-minded film lovers.

Early Bird Passes for the 2024 Film festival are on sale now for 20 percent off until April 20. Learn more and get passes at bendfilm.org/2024-bendfilm-festival.

Follow BendFilm on Instagram and Facebook @bendfilmfestival for the most up to date information.

bendfilm.com