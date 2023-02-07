COCC’s Season of Nonviolence Continues with Real-life Stories from Black Citizens, Law Enforcement

(The Red Door Project’s “Evolve” performance depicts actual interactions between police officers and people of color | Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Season of Nonviolence at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will conclude its 15th season with free presentations of Evolve, a monologue-driven performance that depicts actual interactions between police officers and people of color, held at the Tower Theatre on March 19 (2pm) and March 20 (6:30pm).

Reserve seats at towertheatre.org. Some language may be triggering; the presentation is recommended for ages high school and above.

Created by the Portland-based Red Door Project, The Evolve Experience aims to open dialogue in communities and “change racial ecology through the arts.” It involves retelling real-life stories from Black citizens and police officers. Designed for criminal justice professionals and community stakeholders, the project combines dramatic storytelling and audience engagement. It received national recognition with an arts-based community development award from Americans for the Arts in 2020.

“This is an incredibly powerful performance that confronts perspectives and opens eyes to the experiences of others,” said Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion at COCC. The college’s Afrocentric program is coordinating the event.

COCC’s Season of Nonviolence, spanning from mid-January to mid-March, is inspired by the work of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, honoring their vision for an empowered, nonviolent world.

For more information on COCC’s 2023 Season of Nonviolence, contact Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion, at 541-383-7412 or cwalker2@cocc.edu.

