Through a Lens of Hope & Joy

(Michelle Schultz)

Michelle Schultz is a painter based in Bend whose recent work aims to capture fleeting, ephemeral moments and view them through a, “lens of hope and joy,” according to the artist.

Michelle got her start in art at a very young age. She recalls a moment in kindergarten when her picture of a unicorn knocking over her nightstand ended up being published in the school newspaper.

“I’ve been drawing my whole life,” Michelle said. “I was supported early on and have continued my journey as an artist for the rest of my life.”

Following a passion to create, Michelle studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design, as well as the University of Georgia. She would finish her education with a degree in studio art, and use it as an opportunity to pursue a career as a full-time artist.

“When I graduated from art school, I saw a lot of artists who would finish school and quit making their art,” she said. “I was determined to not follow in those steps, and actually become a professional artist.”

Fueled again with passion, Michelle made the move to New Zealand to begin her career. Right out of school, she began showing her work at exhibits, selling commissions and building up her professional portfolio.

“It was the first time I got paid for my art,” Michelle said. “I lived there for three years chasing my dreams.”

After three years in New Zealand, Michelle moved back and had a shift in her life, “I took a break from a professional art career,” she said. “Starting over and having to rebuild a business seemed too daunting at the time.”

After a long break, it wasn’t until Michelle was 6 months pregnant with her third child that she had an eventful week in her creative life; she sold three paintings in one week. Taking it as a sign to launch back into her career as an artist and follow that lifelong passion, Michelle has been painting nonstop ever since.

That was about two years ago, and Michelle has spent her time, aside from painting, learning the business side of her craft and delving into the local art community by showcasing her work at the Scalehouse Gallery, in a collaboration with local nonprofit Hearts Unknown Education.

As a lifelong creative, Michelle’s work has evolved over the years, encompassing many different styles and techniques. It wasn’t until she studied abroad in Italy that she found a style that truly spoke to her, and that she made her own, “It wasn’t until I studied abroad in Italy and learned to layer on top of the previous layer, bringing forward lights and pushing back the shadows, that my style started to truly form,” she said. “I made it my own, full of vibrant colors and emotion. I often painted portraits capturing intimate vulnerability. My subject matter has broadened, yet it still remains that I strive to capture the soul, the essence and deeper feeling of what I paint.”

With an inspired past full of artistic experience and passion, Michelle has a bright future in the art world. She has plans to broaden her horizons and showcasing her work across the U.S., and internationally.

Michelle said, “I want my art to radiate joy to as many people as possible.”

To learn more about Michelle and her work, including where to see her art in person, check out Michelle’s website.

michelleschultzstudio.com