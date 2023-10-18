COCC’s Symphony Brings Beethoven, Stravinsky to Bend

(Pianist Robert Thies will perform with the Central Oregon Symphony October 21-22 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Central Oregon Symphony, a cooperative effort between Central Oregon Community College and the nonprofit Central Oregon Symphony Association, will feature acclaimed pianist Robert Thies as its 2023-24 season gets underway October 21 (7:30pm) and October 22 (2pm) at Bend Senior High School.

Thies will perform Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto with the full symphony. The concerts will also include Jubilee from renowned American composer George Whitefield Chadwick and The Firebird Suite by 20th century composer-conductor Igor Stravinsky. Admission is free with will-call tickets available beginning one hour before the performance, or visit cosymphony.com for a list of local music stores and bookstores that carry complimentary tickets.

A Gold Medal Winner at the International Prokofiev Competition in Russia, Thies has appeared with many symphonies and orchestras worldwide, including the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic, Latvia’s Liepāja Symphony and the National Symphony of Mexico. He has collaborated with John Williams, Danny Elfman and a number of other film composers.

For more information about the Central Oregon Symphony performances, contact Michael Gesme, Central Oregon Symphony conductor, at 541-383-7516 or mgesme@cocc.edu.

cocc.edu • cosymphony.com