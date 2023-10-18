Experience The 20-Dollar Art Show

Score Amazing 20-Dollar Art After Opening Night!

Even if you didn’t grab tickets to The 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza this Friday, October 20 (sold out), the fun is going to last all weekend long.

On Saturday morning, October 21, roughly 1,000 additional pieces of art will be hung on the Museum’s walls!

These pieces, along with all that remains from Friday, will be on sale through the weekend.

20-Dollar Art Show Art on Sale

Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22

9am-5pm

Exploring the 20-Dollar Art Show Gallery before Saturday, October 21?

Four thousand pieces featured in The 20-Dollar Art Show are already on display at the Museum! If you plan to visit the gallery before The 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza on Friday, October 20, you should know…

While there’s a lot to see, please do not take the art off of the walls! Art will not be on sale to members of public until after the 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza on Friday, October 20. Even if you are not attending the Extravaganza, over 1,000 pieces of incredible art will be available for purchase starting Saturday, October 21 at 9am. Art will remain on sale until Sunday, October 22 at 5pm. 100% of the proceeds from The 20-Dollar Art Show go right back to the participating artists!

It’s about to be a fun-filled week at the Museum. We hope you join us for The 20-Dollar Art Show fun!

