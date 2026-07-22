Coming up at Maragas Winery

(Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)
Live This Saturday Afternoon
July 25
Leo Moon
Live 1-3:30pm
Winery open for tasting, drinks, Special Plate ,and apps beginning at 11:30am. We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and delicious food.
This performance is complimentary to all our guests.
Sample Leo Moon’s Music
Friday July 31
Shakespeare’s Cymbeline
Live — theater on the lawn among the vines
Doors Open at 6pm
Show at 7pm
$20 (Wine Club, special discounted price $16)
Click here for info & TICKETS
Saturday, August 15
Lisa Dae – Jazz Chanteuse – Live
Sample Lisa Dae’s music on Spotify
Doors Open at 6pm
Show at 7pm
$30 (Wine Club, special discounted price $24)