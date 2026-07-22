Maragas Winery
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Coming up at Maragas Winery

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(Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Live This Saturday Afternoon
July 25

Leo Moon

Live 1-3:30pm

Winery open for tasting, drinks, Special Plate ,and apps beginning at 11:30am. We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and delicious food.

This performance is complimentary to all our guests.

Sample Leo Moon’s Music

Friday July 31

Shakespeare’s Cymbeline

Live — theater on the lawn among the vines

Doors Open at 6pm
Show at 7pm

$20 (Wine Club, special discounted price $16)

Click here for info & TICKETS

Saturday, August 15

Lisa Dae – Jazz Chanteuse – Live

Sample Lisa Dae’s music on Spotify

Doors Open at 6pm
Show at 7pm

$30 (Wine Club, special discounted price $24)

Click here for info & TICKETS

Sunday, August 23
1 to 3:30pm

Todd Zimberg –  Afternoon Jazz  

Sample Todd’s Music Here

maragaswinery.com

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