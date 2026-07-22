Coming up at Maragas Winery

(Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Live This Saturday Afternoon

July 25

Leo Moon

Live 1-3:30pm

Winery open for tasting, drinks, Special Plate ,and apps beginning at 11:30am. We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and delicious food.

This performance is complimentary to all our guests.

Friday July 31

Shakespeare’s Cymbeline

Live — theater on the lawn among the vines

Doors Open at 6pm

Show at 7pm

$20 (Wine Club, special discounted price $16)

Saturday, August 15

Lisa Dae – Jazz Chanteuse – Live

Doors Open at 6pm

Show at 7pm

$30 (Wine Club, special discounted price $24)

Sunday, August 23

1 to 3:30pm

Todd Zimberg – Afternoon Jazz

maragaswinery.com