Hate To Be a Tease…

(Photo courtesy of Bend Film Festival)

Did you watch it?! I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling a bit nostalgic and also so excited for this year’s festival!

This is going to be the 23rd occurrence of the Bend Film Festival. With a passionate new leadership team, inspired energy, and a strong vision for this year to set us up for the future, it’s going to be a good one!

The festival runs October 7-11, and it’s going to be here before you know it.

So get your passes now and get them early to ensure availability as well as to show your support (love?) for BendFilm!

And if you’re looking for Festival early access, discounts, private screenings, and other great year-round perks, consider becoming one of those very special people with a BendFilm membership.

Last Chance:

2026 Summer Filmmaking Camp

Got a budding Scorsese, Gerwig, or Maya Deren on your hands?

We still have a few spots left for the second session our Summer Filmmaking Camp, July 20-24.

Campers will learn to write, shoot, and edit short films from their own imaginations, with a final private screening at the new Central Library. Join us and learn how to be a filmmaker!

BendFilm is Hiring!

Sure, attending the festival is great… But wait until you’re actually a part of what goes on behind the scenes.😮

We’re looking for a few totally awesome people to come join the fun and help make this year’s festival another artistic, cultural, community-minded success!

Open positions include:

Hospitality & Transportation Manager (apply by July 19)

(apply by July 19) Venue Manager

Stage Manager

Basecamp Coordinator (apply by July 31)

Apply HERE!

bendfilm.org