Coming Up at the High Desert Museum

Join us for our next Natural History Pub Monday, November 6

We have a few seats left at our next Natural History Pub happening at McMenamins Old St. Francis School on Monday, November 6!

If you haven’t heard the buzz yet, this one is all about protecting invertebrates. This event is free but registration is required.

It won't be an evening you'll want to miss!

Natural History Pub: Protecting Invertebrates

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

700 Bond St, Bend, OR 97703

Monday, November 6

7-8pm

Museum & Me is Thursday, November 2

Join us for Museum & Me — a quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual, and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours.

Explore the Museum’s newest exhibitions and revisit your favorites too. Sensory packs are available to borrow and include headphones, fidgets and more.

Museum & Me

Thursday, November 2

4-6pm

FREE for individuals, friends and family

Winter Hours Begin Today!

Winter is coming!

Starting November 1, the Museum will be open daily from 10am to 4pm. Similarly, Silver Sage Trading‘s hours will change to 11-4pm and the Rimrock Café will be open from 10am-3pm.

Despite the changing hours our fun-filled daily schedule will remain the same! Check it out below and plan your visit soon.

Winter Hours Begin November 1

Open daily from 10am-4pm

