Oregon Plein Air Art Show Opens at COCC

(Belknap by Pamela Beaverson)

An exhibition of landscape paintings by members of the art organization Plein Air Painters of Oregon is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from November 15 to February 29, with a reception from 3:30-6pm on Thursday, December 14. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

The show will feature more than 70 works from the field and studio, all influenced by the outdoor painting experience, with artists hailing from Portland, Oregon City, Terrebonne, Prineville, Bend and beyond. Many paintings will be available for purchase. Plein air comes from the phrase “open air” in French.

Established in 2003, Plein Air Painters of Oregon is a nonprofit dedicated to sharing a love of painting outdoors in Oregon; members regularly participate in scheduled group “paint-outs” around the state. Contact pleinairpaintersoforegon.org.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

