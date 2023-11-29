Coming Up at the High Desert Museum

(On Wednesday, November 29 visitors 65 and older are invited to enjoy the Museum for free | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Today, visitors 65 and older are invited to enjoy the Museum’s exhibitions, wildlife encounters and more for free. The Museum will also be open to the general public.

Spring Kids Camp Registration Lottery Opens Thursday, November 30

Attention parents!

The registration lottery for Spring Break Kids Camp at the Museum opens this Thursday, November 30 at 9am. The lottery will remain open until Sunday, December 10 at 11:59pm.

If you’re looking for a fun learning experience for your kids this spring, look no further. We will host three groups for grades Kindergarten-1st, 2nd-3rd and 4th-5th grade!

Next Natural History Pub

Monday, December 4!

There are a few seats left at our next Natural History Pub, happening at McMenamins Old St. Francis School on Monday, November 4!

Join us as we hear from Dr. Matthew G. Betts, professor and Ruth Spaniol Chair in the Department of Forest Ecosystems and Society at Oregon State University and lead scientist for the HJ Andrews LTER program, who will present research from his group focused on bird conservation in Oregon, hummingbirds in Costa Rica and biodiversity at global scales.

The presentation will begin to tackle the question of whether it is possible to balance human needs with those of nature.

Winter Nights Return to the Museum Thursday, December 7!

Make like the moon and come out after dark with an exciting night at the Museum!

Every Thursday in December, the Museum will remain open until 7:30pm with seasonal themes, cooking decorating, a chance to experience new exhibitions and engaging activities for all ages.

The first Winter Winter Nights event, happening December 7, will feature rounds of Museum-themed speed trivia, beverage tastings from regional craft vendors, discounts and free gift wrapping stations at the Museum store and more.

