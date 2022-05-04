Casablanca on the Big Screen

We had to get in on the movie-making action in preparation for this year’s unforgettable night of Old Hollywood glamour. And without further ado…

An old Hollywood Gala event to benefit CASA of Central Oregon: Casablanca — dinner, live and silent auction, live music — Saturday, June 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

Your sneak peak of our soon-to-be airing blockbuster promotional commercial for Casablanca!

Casablanca features a live jazz band, passed champagne and appetizers, a hosted bar, dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, a wine wall, dessert dash and so much more — all anchored by the professional news team from Central Oregon Daily News.

It’s gonna be a sell-out!

Don’t wait another day to get your tickets!

Funds raised at this event go directly to protecting our community’s most vulnerable children with highly trained adult advocates who are there when no else can be.

Please note Casablanca has returned to the beautiful Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon and the event will now be held from 5:30-9:30pm on June 11.

