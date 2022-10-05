Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer Headlines Sunriver’s Traditions Holiday Concert in December

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Catch the spirit of the joyous holiday season by attending the Traditions Holiday Concert, featuring world-renowned Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer.

There are two concerts this year: 7pm Saturday, December 3 and 2pm Sunday, December 4 at Sunriver Resort’s Homestead. Tickets are $45 and available now at sunrivermusic.org . Hosted by Sunriver Music Festival and the Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce along with presenting sponsor Sunriver Resort, concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his four-piece band have been captivating audiences worldwide displaying virtuosity ranging from a dynamic rendition of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons to Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb to the Beatles classic Let it Be. He will also be performing songs from his holiday albums, Do You Hear What I Hear? and The Holiday Spirit.

“We are excited to welcome Aaron back for this Traditions Holiday Concert, especially after the hiatus of the last two years,” Sunriver Music Festival Executive Director Meagan Iverson says. “His concerts are truly a delightful experience as he whisks audiences along on a magical musical adventure, captivating listeners with every note.”

Iverson encourages people to reserve their tickets early, since Meyer’s concerts often sells out early.

“We decided to offer two concerts this year to provide opportunities for more people to attend,” Iverson said. “His music has entertained audiences throughout the world, and it’s an honor to have Aaron perform in Central Oregon.

Each time he visits Sunriver, Meyer also presents an educational concert for the students at Three Rivers Elementary School in Sunriver. Aaron’s school programs inspire students to appreciate music as well as pursue their own musical interests.

Aaron played his first violin when he was five, and by the time he was 11 years old, he had soloed with the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra. After performing as an original member of world-renowned band Pink Martini, Aaron has gone on to share his talent with vastly contrasting artists such as Smokey Robinson, Aaron Neville, The Temptations, Leftover Salmon and the platinum record selling band, Everclear.

Tickets can be purchased at sunrivermusic.org or phoning 541-593-9310.