October Artist Workshops

Upcoming Watercolor Workshops

Art and Soul Retreat, Portland, Oregon

with Jacqueline Newbold

artandsoulretreat.com/retreat-pdx22fall-retreat.php

New Dimensions with Watercolor, October 19, 2022. I will teach you a variety of artistic ways to use watercolor paints with water-soluble and permanent inks to create several paintings. Painted Postcards, October 20, 2022. Learn how create hand-painted postcards. Watercolor Journaling for the Traveling Artist, October 21, 2022. Using watercolors and mixed media, you will create color-filled pages of art in your travel journals.



Bend Watercolor Classes

Saving Whites with Watercolor

with Jacqueline Newbold

In-person classes at private Tumalo Art Studio

$35 per class

Class #1: Monday, November 7, 2022, 1-4pm

Class #2: Monday, November 14, 2022, 1-4pm

Attend one or both classes!

To attend these in-person classes, I am asking that all participants be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Class size is limited. Please email me if you would like to sign up for classes!

For more information contact Jacqueline at newbold0505@bendbroadband.com.

Sagebrushers Art Society

sagebrushersartofbend.com • 541-617-0900

All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend

Wise Woman Emerging — Mixed Media Collage

with Maria Wattier & Mattie Swanson

October 9, 1-5pm

Join Maria Wattier & Mattie Swanson for a monthly gathering of women creating and expressing feminine soul wisdom through mixed-media collage. No experience necessary, instruction and encouragement available as needed! Cost: $20 for workshop and $14 for journal. Please come join us for a delightful afternoon in a circle of women. For more information contact Mattie at swany139@hotmail.com or 541-610-2677.

Painting Autumn and Winter

with Barbara Jaenicke

October 22-24, 10am-5pm

During this three-day studio workshop for pastel and oil painters, renowned local artist Barbara Jaenicke (barbarajaenicke.com) will cover many of the basics: value structure, color temperatures and handling of edges and mark making. Here, she’ll slant things more toward the unique characteristics of autumn and winter, with particular focus on how to capture the spectacular effects that grab us when looking at these landscapes from life. Cost of the three-day workshop is $400. For more information or to register, contact Nancy Misek at nancym2010@bendbroadband.com.

Cascade Fine Art Workshops

Contact Sue at info@cascadefineartworkshops.com for more information.

2022 WORKSHOPS ARE FILLING! REGISTER TODAY!

Local COVID regulations at the time of workshop will apply.

Modern Impressionism in Action

with Colley Whisson

4-day Studio Workshop with 1-day plein air, weather permitting. Oil & acrylic artists welcome — Demos in oil.

October 19-22 — $675

colleywhisson.com