October Artist Workshops

Upcoming Watercolor Workshops
Art and Soul Retreat, Portland, Oregon
with Jacqueline Newbold
artandsoulretreat.com/retreat-pdx22fall-retreat.php
-
- New Dimensions with Watercolor, October 19, 2022. I will teach you a variety of artistic ways to use watercolor paints with water-soluble and permanent inks to create several paintings.
- Painted Postcards, October 20, 2022. Learn how create hand-painted postcards.
- Watercolor Journaling for the Traveling Artist, October 21, 2022. Using watercolors and mixed media, you will create color-filled pages of art in your travel journals.
Bend Watercolor Classes
Saving Whites with Watercolor
with Jacqueline Newbold
In-person classes at private Tumalo Art Studio
$35 per class
Class #1: Monday, November 7, 2022, 1-4pm
Class #2: Monday, November 14, 2022, 1-4pm
Attend one or both classes!
To attend these in-person classes, I am asking that all participants be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Class size is limited. Please email me if you would like to sign up for classes!
For more information contact Jacqueline at newbold0505@bendbroadband.com.
Sagebrushers Art Society
sagebrushersartofbend.com • 541-617-0900
All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend
Wise Woman Emerging — Mixed Media Collage
with Maria Wattier & Mattie Swanson
October 9, 1-5pm
Join Maria Wattier & Mattie Swanson for a monthly gathering of women creating and expressing feminine soul wisdom through mixed-media collage. No experience necessary, instruction and encouragement available as needed! Cost: $20 for workshop and $14 for journal. Please come join us for a delightful afternoon in a circle of women. For more information contact Mattie at swany139@hotmail.com or 541-610-2677.
Painting Autumn and Winter
with Barbara Jaenicke
October 22-24, 10am-5pm
During this three-day studio workshop for pastel and oil painters, renowned local artist Barbara Jaenicke (barbarajaenicke.com) will cover many of the basics: value structure, color temperatures and handling of edges and mark making. Here, she’ll slant things more toward the unique characteristics of autumn and winter, with particular focus on how to capture the spectacular effects that grab us when looking at these landscapes from life. Cost of the three-day workshop is $400. For more information or to register, contact Nancy Misek at nancym2010@bendbroadband.com.
Cascade Fine Art Workshops
Contact Sue at info@cascadefineartworkshops.com for more information.
2022 WORKSHOPS ARE FILLING! REGISTER TODAY!
To register, contact Sue at info@CascadeFineArtWorkshops.com.
Local COVID regulations at the time of workshop will apply.
Modern Impressionism in Action
with Colley Whisson
4-day Studio Workshop with 1-day plein air, weather permitting. Oil & acrylic artists welcome — Demos in oil.
October 19-22 — $675
colleywhisson.com