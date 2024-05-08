Concert Week is Here

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Celebrate the start of summer concert season with $25 all-in tickets! More than 35 artists coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer have opted into this incredible offering; including, LCD Soundsystem, Slash, Umphrey’s McGee & Blues Traveler, St. Vincent, The Beach Boys, Sam Hunt, Lindsey Stirling, Chromeo and The Midnight, and so many more! Concert Week started this morning, May 8, at 7am.

Kick off the 2024 Les Schwab Tires Concert Series next Tuesday, May 14 with electro rockers LCD Soundsystem during their only Oregon play!

Riley Green delivers his brand of “drinks-in-the-air Nineties country” with special guests Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley Saturday, May 18.

Portugal. The Man show us why they are one of rock’s most prized possessions when they hit the stage Saturday, May 25 with special guests Tegan and Sara and Reyna Tropical.

Ticket Mill Location

Friendly reminder, The Ticket Mill, your place to find the best price on Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert tickets, moved upstairs to 520 SW Powerhouse, Suite 624 above J. Jill and Hello Sunshine. They are open in the new location Monday through Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm.

