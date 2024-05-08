(Hate the view | Andy Bliss)

The poetry novel Hate the view brings the idea of always not being truly satisfied with the current view that is of great content. Being content with the situation that someone is placed in really shows that lots of people can be content if they choose to be so. There are others that would rather not be content with the situation that they are placed in. Hate the view, goes into a concept of being fully happy in the situation than actually never being happy not at all. Always throwing negativity at all the beautiful parts of nature but never soaking in the true sense of being positive is something that some people are always constantly trying to battle against. Hate the view, is much more than the self-explanatory title. There are just always going to be people that just are never glad with their own view that each of them sees. Is it okay to not be content with the view that is in front or is it better from the back? Hate the view will go much deeper into a conversation that lots of people choose not to have. Some would just rather stare at the view that each just hates so much.

Excerpt from novel:

Poem One: Hate room

The only people allowed are just the ones that indulge in

Hate over and over again

The hate that fills the room will always be the hate

That never leaves the room

It becomes a great sense of what people choose

Some would rather choose

Being negative than positive

While others choose to just be stuck in just one room

Some would want to escape

And never leave the dark room that is set

There will always be dark rooms

The only darker room that won’t exist

Is the hate room that flows with dark thoughts

The dark thoughts that start out positive

But turn much darker when a person

Changes and becomes the situation

The only room that will never exist is

The light room where all the brightness set in

Sometimes it is best to remove oneself

From both rooms and instead just embrace

The possibility of the best possible,

The possible side of a bright person

Is just isn’t as fully content as it is

The dark side of a person

The hate room is the first stop

But the next stop is a person’s designated safe place

This safe place that is: myself

Being only with just myself and never so much

Actually climb out the dark room,

a place that nobody wants to be in

Hate the view is set to be released May 9, 2024. Andy Bliss, who goes by the name of Andrew Neumann, is a first time author born and raised in Arizona.

Hate the view is available on release day wherever books are sold and is also available on Andy Bliss website: andybliss.org.

andybliss.org