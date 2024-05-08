(Hate the view | Andy Bliss)
The poetry novel Hate the view brings the idea of always not being truly satisfied with the current view that is of great content. Being content with the situation that someone is placed in really shows that lots of people can be content if they choose to be so. There are others that would rather not be content with the situation that they are placed in. Hate the view, goes into a concept of being fully happy in the situation than actually never being happy not at all. Always throwing negativity at all the beautiful parts of nature but never soaking in the true sense of being positive is something that some people are always constantly trying to battle against. Hate the view, is much more than the self-explanatory title. There are just always going to be people that just are never glad with their own view that each of them sees. Is it okay to not be content with the view that is in front or is it better from the back? Hate the view will go much deeper into a conversation that lots of people choose not to have. Some would just rather stare at the view that each just hates so much.
Excerpt from novel:
Poem One: Hate room
The only people allowed are just the ones that indulge in
Hate over and over again
The hate that fills the room will always be the hate
That never leaves the room
It becomes a great sense of what people choose
Some would rather choose
Being negative than positive
While others choose to just be stuck in just one room
Some would want to escape
And never leave the dark room that is set
There will always be dark rooms
The only darker room that won’t exist
Is the hate room that flows with dark thoughts
The dark thoughts that start out positive
But turn much darker when a person
Changes and becomes the situation
The only room that will never exist is
The light room where all the brightness set in
Sometimes it is best to remove oneself
From both rooms and instead just embrace
The possibility of the best possible,
The possible side of a bright person
Is just isn’t as fully content as it is
The dark side of a person
The hate room is the first stop
But the next stop is a person’s designated safe place
This safe place that is: myself
Being only with just myself and never so much
Actually climb out the dark room,
a place that nobody wants to be in
Hate the view is set to be released May 9, 2024. Andy Bliss, who goes by the name of Andrew Neumann, is a first time author born and raised in Arizona.
Hate the view is available on release day wherever books are sold and is also available on Andy Bliss website: andybliss.org.