Connecting Kids with Books — Fireflies Partners with SELCO Community Credit Union for SPARKY! The Book Trailer Events in Bend & Redmond 

SPARKY! The Book Trailer Promotes Summer Learning & Literacy Through Free Book Giveaways in Conjunction with the Summer Free Lunch Program

SELCO Community Credit Union and Fireflies, which provides literacy and learning skills for students in grades K through 5, with particular emphasis on the “summer slide,” have teamed up to distribute free books to students at events in Bend and Redmond this August. SPARKY! The Book Trailer works alongside summer lunch programs, which offer free meals and snacks to all kids ages 1-18. Now, young students can receive their meal with a little entertainment and education on the side at three upcoming SPARKY! events in Bend and Redmond.

WHAT: SPARKY! The Book Trailer free book distribution events

WHO: Fireflies and SELCO Community Credit Union

WHEN: Thursday, August 12 & Thursday, August 26

10:30-11:30am at Redmond High School

Thursday, August 19

11:30am -12:20pm at Mountain View High School

WHERE: Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond, OR 97756

Mountain View High School, 2755 NW 27th St., Bend, OR 97701

WEBSITE: uufco.org/fireflies

“Just because school is out for the summer doesn’t mean the reading and learning habits of our children should have to take a break, too,” said Sandy Wagner, Central Oregon regional manager for SELCO Community Credit Union. “Education and summer break don’t have to be mutually exclusive, and kids can find just as much enjoyment in a good book as they do in a summer afternoon playing with friends. It’s important to fuel their curiosity and imagination, and SPARKY! The Book Trailer helps them do just that.”

The SPARKY! The Book Trailer program, which is operated by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon and funded in part by a grant from SELCO, has helped hundreds of students to stay connected throughout the summer in an effort to prevent the “summer slide” — a term used when students lose knowledge over summer break. SELCO and Fireflies will be hosting three more events for SPARKY! The Book Trailer this August. For more information visit uufco.org/fireflies.

