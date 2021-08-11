Final HDCM Pop-Up Concert of the Summer on Saturday

(HDCM Pop-Up Concerts | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has presented free outdoor concerts every week this past summer. The summer series concludes this week at the Old Mill District on Saturday, August 14, at 12pm. Join us in the Center Plaza, right in front of the flag bridge. There is very limited seating, so make sure to arrive early if you want a seat, or bring your own. Make plans to stick around for lunch and shopping in the Old Mill District!

Violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith will perform an extended 30 minute program of classical favorites and popular songs, including Danny Boy and Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Brought to you by Miller Lumber, these concerts are FREE to attend and open to all, whether you plan to attend, or you happen to stumble upon them!

This is your last chance to catch our return to presenting high quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon — Come Hear the Music!

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its thirteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)