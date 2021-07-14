Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer Exhibitions at Wooden Jewel & Betty Gray Gallery Sunriver Lodge

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and Watercolorist David Kreitzer exhibits exquisite and stunning landscapes, figure, fantasy, California Oak Hills and Nishigoi koi oils through summer 2021 at the Wooden Jewel Gallery downtown Bend and the Betty Gray Gallery at the Sunriver Lodge. David, a professional artist for 55 years, is the featured artist for the 2021 Sunriver Music Festival.

Contemporary Realist painter David Kreitzer’s love of nature propels him to create exquisitely detailed, mood-invoking and stunning oil and watercolor landscapes, figure, fantasy, Nishigoi koi, wine country, still life, Mid-West heritage and floral studies. A full-time painter for over 55 years, David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily through September, 2021. Additional works are on display at the Kreitzer Art Gallery at 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend.

kreitzerart.com