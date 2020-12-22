COVID Transformed the Nutcracker Ballet — Clara’s Tri-Cities Nutcracker Dream

(The Mid-Columbia Ballet in Richland, Washington transformed the classic Nutcracker ballet | Photo courtesy of Mid-Columbia Ballet)

The Mid-Columbia Ballet in Richland, Washington, did something truly remarkable this year. Unable to perform their traditional, annual Nutcracker ballet at Richland High School due to the pandemic, they decided to capture the popular holiday story at locations all over Tri-Cities and film a movie, which they called Clara’s Tri-Cities Nutcracker Dream.

They performed and filmed in compliance with state of Washington COVID requirements. With music by the Mid-Columbia Symphony, this 35-minute movie has over 125 dancers, was filmed during October and November at over 35 locations all across the Tri-Cities, has a creative staff of 20 people, numerous community volunteers and was then edited by professional media volunteers.

The project was produced and directed by Debra Rogo (Artistic Director of the Mid-Columbia Ballet) and Janet Krupin (Actress and Broadway Performer). They recommend you consider making a donation to your local community nonprofit arts organizations.

It’s free on YouTube and it’s a tribute and a stress-relieving gift to the Tri-Cities and for people everywhere. It will uplift your spirits at this truly challenging time of year.

Here is the link to the entire movie on YouTube: youtube.com/watch. Place it on your big screen TV, turn the volume up and watch it with the entire family.

midcolumbiaballet.org • facebook.com/midcolumbiaballet