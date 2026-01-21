Critically Acclaimed Short Thriller Sahasi Chori (Brave Girl) Re-released by Director Erin Galey During Human Trafficking Prevention Month

(Photo courtesy of AthertonPR)

Sahasi Chori (Brave Girl), the critically acclaimed short thriller directed by Erin Galey, is set for re-release on major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube TV, on January 15, 2026. The film addresses the issue of sex trafficking of young girls, as relevant an issue as it was in 2013, making the re-release even more timely, given that January is also Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the United States. When it premiered in 2013, Sahasi Chori (Brave Girl) enjoyed a celebrated international festival run that included a premiere at SXSW and screenings at more than 40 festivals worldwide. The trailer is available here.

Filmed on location in Nepal and Mumbai, Sahasi Chori (Brave Girl) tells the story of 13-year-old Bhumika (newcomer Albina Dahal), who is persuaded to leave her Himalayan village for the first time and journey to the city with her trusted friend Krishna (Jeewan Adhikary). What begins as a hopeful adventure soon reveals a darker reality, as Bhumika discovers that the city is not what she imagined—and that Krishna is hiding a secret that may change her life forever.

The film stars acclaimed actors Tillotama Shome (Monsoon Wedding, The Night Manager) and Sheeba Chaddha (Talaash, Badhaai Do), delivering powerful performances in a story that shines a light on gender inequality, vulnerability, and resilience. The film was produced by Stephanie Bousley, shot by Emmy-winning cinematographer Frederic Menou (Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller), and features an original score by Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (Tokyo Vice, Opus, Ozark).

Since its SXSW premiere in 2013, the film has earned 12 awards, including Best of Fest at Palm Springs ShortFest and the Women In Film Directing Award at the HollyShorts Film Festival. It has screened at major festivals such as Busan, Palm Springs, and New Filmmakers, and continues to resonate strongly with audiences, particularly within the Nepali community.

Sahasi Chori (Brave Girl) marked the directorial debut of Erin Galey, a new mom to her own daughter in 2025, who went on to build a successful career producing and directing commercials and music videos for major brands, including The North Face, Project Rock, Amazon, ODESZA, and Big Wild.

Lead actress Albina Dahal was only 13 years old at the time of filming, making her performance even more remarkable. The production prioritized local talent, with most of the cast and crew drawn from Nepal and India. Supporting actress Sheeba Chaddha assisted with translating the Hindi dialogue, while Tillotama Shome learned Nepali specifically for her role.

The film was financed in part by producer Whurley (Pit Stop), a noted tech entrepreneur and Eisenhower Fellow, marking his first venture into film financing.

bravegirlmovie.com