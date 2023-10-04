Cult Classic Little Shop of Horrors Takes On a Darker Persona at The Greenhouse Cabaret

The Greenhouse Cabaret will be opening its third ever mainstage production Little Shop of Horrors on October 20 at 7:30pm. The show will run through November 14. Bend’s newest performing arts venue, sister company of Bend’s plant shop, Somewhere That’s Green, is located at 1017 NE Second St., just off Greenwood Ave. in the Bend Central District. It’s the musical that inspired it all, perfect for the plant shop’s fifth year anniversary!

Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it.

This eight-person cast is some of the best talent Bend has ever seen. A few of them are new to the area and a few are new to theater in general. Quinn Bernegger plays Seymour alongside Beverly Anderson as the heartbreaking Audrey. Well known musician in town, Slade, plays Orin the sadomasochist dentist. The shop owner Mr. Mushnik is played by Claire Brislin, while the show is brought to life by the three street urchins-Christie Capucci, Lily Sufi Nikzad, and Tara Johnson. The voice of the plant is unlike any you’ve ever heard, sung by singer-songwriter, Ahdri Kent.

With the darker tone, flashing lights, blood splatter, gun shots, horror themes, and more — we are making the show PG-13, with teens needing parental guidance.It is a musical done time and time again, howeverJohnKishhasmanagedtocreateanddirectashowunlikeanyyou’veseenbefore.Ticketsare generally $40, but there is also a percentage of tickets available as “pay what you can” for theater accessibility.

Also check out our November 5 show for ASL interpreters. A reminder that we are Bend’s first semi-professional theater, meaning our ticket income goes towards paying the cast, crew, and production team. A portion of our marketing was made possible by the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.

Tickets can be purchased online at TheGreenhouseCabaret.com. Any questions you may have can be emailed to Info@thegreenhousecabaret.com or call our box office at 541-699-2840.

Auditions for the 2024 mainstage season are set for late November (See website for more details). Our 2024 season includes The Last Five Years, Tick Tick…Boom!, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged, Proof and Sweeney Todd. We aim to have season tickets available come December.

