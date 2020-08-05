(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

The BendFilm Pop Up Drive-In is off to a fantastic start!

For the opening weekend, the stars all aligned to bring together BendFilm + Bend-based filmmakers + Bend’s Blockbuster to premiere The Last Blockbuster. The sold-out world premiere screening was such a fun and festive way to celebrate with our community members from a safe physical distance. Take a look at a few of the photos we’ve share so far. Coincidentally, the Blockbuster store also reported a huge bump in online sales after the premiere of the film! Hooray!

If you don’t have tickets for a drive-in night yet, get them now! Screenings are selling out quickly. Films in the lineup are a wide range of adventure stories, throwback classics, music documentaries, blockbusters and more.

Upcoming BendFilm Pop-Up Drive-In Screenings:

Rebuilding Paradise directed by Ron Howard

Friday, August 7

Note: A post-film discussion will take place with Romy Mortensen from Brooks Resources, Kevin Larkin, the District Ranger for Bend Fort Rock and a Deschutes Collaborative Forest Steering Committee member.

Jaws directed by Steven Spielberg

Saturday, August 8

Maiden directed by Alex Holmes

Friday, August 14

Blood Road directed by Nicholas Schrunk

Friday, August 21

Peanut Butter Falcon directed by Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

Saturday, August 22

The Art of Flight directed by Curt Morgan

Friday, August 28

Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story directed by Patrick Creadon

Saturday, August 29

LOCATION: The drive-in is hosted at the corner of Shevlin-Hixon and Columbia near the Deschutes Brewery Warehouse. Gates open at 7pm and films start just after dusk or roughly 8:30pm.

SAFETY NOTE: While the screenings are outdoors, BendFilm kindly requests that all guests continue to practice responsible physical distancing and stay in or next to your car during the film. Masks are required if you need to exit your seat or car.

AMENITIES: Dumpcity Dumplings, Bend Pizza Cart, Famous Kettle Corn

Tickets are available now and can be purchased on BendTicket.com.

The 2020 BendFilm Pop-Up Drive-In Series is presented in collaboration with Lay It Out Events and Deschutes Brewery, Presenting Sponsor Director’s Mortgage, Hydroflask, Combined Communications, Garner Group, Home Systems Solutions, Peak Transportation, Sounds Fast, Subaru of Bend and Top Shelf Medicine.

*New* Themes For Tin Pan Alley Screening

We are having so much fun with our outdoor Tin Pan Alley screenings and are adding new nights to the line up! Bring your mask and a friend to enjoy a movie in the historic Tin Pan Alley!

Mondays — Music films (lineup below)

Wednesday — Westerns

Thursday — Classic Horror

Saturday — Silent Films

Coming Monday Movies:

Dirty Dancing by Emile Ardolino

Monday August 10

Purple Rain by Albert Mognoli

Monday August 17

Shut Up and Play the Hits by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace

Monday August 24

Almost Famous directed by Cameron Crowe

Monday August 31

LOGISTICS: The screenings take place outside Tin Pan Alley on a pop-up screen. Bistro tables are set up and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Drinks are available for purchase from Tin Pan or San Simon’s outside bar.

TICKETS: No tickets are sold but a $7 donation is requested on-site to help cover the cost of the film license. Space is limited. Come early!

SAFETY NOTE: Masks are required at our events. Even though these are outdoor screenings and the tables are spaced appropriately, we require that all guests follow State of Oregon mask requirements.

Private Rentals in Bend’s Living Room

Looking for a fun group activity for your family, meme team, coworkers, squad, BFFs, breakfast club or pickleball partners?

Round up friends or family members for a private screening at the Tin Pan! With our new capacity limits, our screenings are cozier and more intimate than ever making it the perfect gathering space for a small group.

Check out the upcoming titles (new ones roll out each week) and screening times at TinPanTheater.com.

If there is a specific screening and time slot you want to reserve for your group, email tinpaninfo@bendfilm.org and we can help you with a group reservation.

Get tickets here: tinpantheater.com.

Sponsor Spotlight: Garner Group

Today we celebrate BendFilm sponsor The Garner Group and want to give them a big round of applause for their support around the Pop-Up Drive-In series.

Locally owned and operated, The Garner Group is dedicated to the proposition that real estate buyers and sellers in Bend and Redmond deserve nothing less than unsurpassed service.

The Garner Group has a caring commitment to their clients and to our community. They know and love the Bend community, and are dedicated to making it the best home possible by bringing together nonprofits and local businesses across Bend. Their Realtors® are active community leaders who serve on nonprofit boards, volunteer their time, support local businesses, and give to a host of charitable causes.

Thank you Garner Group for making these cool summer programs possible! Thank you, BendFilm Sponsors, Grantors, Members and Volunteers. You make all of this possible!

bendfilm.org