Cultivating Connection Series

Romantic relationships are built on more than chemistry, they require emotional safety, effective communication and the ability to navigate challenges with care. Kick off the year ahead by exploring relational intelligence for partners. Learn the foundational role of attachment styles, conflict dynamics and deep listening in cultivating secure, lasting relationships.

Instructor: Nikki Truscelli

Wednesdays, January 14-28

5:30-7:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $99

Storytelling for Professional and Personal Growth

Designed for job seekers, employees, managers, leaders and anyone eager to harness the power of storytelling, this three-part course bridges the gap between storyteller and listener. Led by longtime TV broadcaster, public speaker and storyteller Joe Camarlinghi, participants will learn proven communication techniques to:

Improve interviewing skills and personal impact

Increase earning potential with stronger speaking and presentation abilities

Craft compelling narratives that build authentic connections and drive results

80% of job interviews require at least one virtual interview, and most employment requires public speaking throughout the year, whether it’s with peers or public-facing. Through practical strategies and real-world examples, Storytelling for Professional and Personal Growth will help you gain the confidence and tools to communicate with clarity, purpose and influence.

Instructor: Joe Camarlinghi

Monday, January 12 and Wednesdays, January 14 and 21

5:30-8pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $239

Layers of Expression: Art Journaling for Creativity and Reflection

This four-week art journaling class is designed to guide participants through an expressive, hands-on journey into creative self-discovery using layers of paint, paper, texture and storytelling. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a curious beginner, you’ll learn to move beyond the blank page and unlock your unique narrative through tactile layers of your own artwork.

Instructor: Nancy Caldwell

Fridays, April 3-24

9am-12pm (April 24, 9am-12:30pm)

COCC Bend Campus; $249

Buddhist Point of View

Buddha taught we all have a naturally conscious and loving presence. However, we get distracted by our reactions to life situations and develop habits of mind that overshadow our original compassionate nature. This class will explore the Buddhist point of view by exploring the principles and practices of the tradition that help us reawaken the original mind.

Instructor: Michael Stevens

Thursdays, January 22-February 26

7-8:30pm

Bend Off-Campus; $79

