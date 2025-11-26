Jurassic Quest Returns with a Holiday Twist For A Dino-Mite Christmas Experience

(Graphic courtesy of Jurassic Quest)

A Magical Holiday Adventure: Life-Size Dinosaurs Meet Christmas Cheer for One Weekend Only

Three Days, Two Events Together, for One Ticketed Experience!

The new ‘Jurassic Quest with Brick Fest Live’ brings together 165M years of animatronic dinosaurs and 1M bricks

Affordable interactive STEAM-based family fun at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds Expo Center

North America’s most beloved interactive dinosaur experience, Jurassic Quest, is decking the halls this December for a special Holiday Edition—bringing families an unforgettable mix of prehistoric adventure and merry Christmas magic. For one weekend only, guests can celebrate the season with life-size dinosaurs, festive holiday installations, exclusive photo ops, and brand-new Christmas activities, all included with admission.

This year’s Holiday Edition transforms Jurassic Quest into a winter wonderland, featuring immersive Christmas décor throughout the venue and brand-new seasonal experiences designed for the whole family to enjoy.

This new Jurassic Quest with Brick Fest Live experience brings Jurassic Quest’s 165 million years of life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and Brick Fest Live’s LEGO-fun together for the first time in a mega-family event filled with memory-making interactive fun, and STEAM learning. Guests will be able to experience the best of both worlds in one location for one ticket price with no time limit.

Holiday Edition Highlights

Photos With Santa: Meet Santa Claus himself and capture the perfect holiday moment with the whole family—surrounded by dinosaurs!

Jurassic Quest Christmas Decorations & Photo Ops: From winter-themed dinosaur scenes to sparkling Christmas installations, guests can snap festive photos at every turn.

Elf on a Shelf Prize Game: Spot the hidden Elf on a Shelf characters throughout the venue for the chance to win fun holiday prizes!

Exclusive Jurassic Quest Christmas Ornaments: Limited-edition holiday ornaments available only at this event—perfect keepsakes for dino-loving families.

And Even More Holiday Surprises!: Guests can expect seasonal music, themed activities, and plenty of merry moments as they explore the show.

Discounts and Sensory-Friendly Session

Jurassic Quest offers exclusive discounts for first responders through GovX, and will host a Lights Down, Sound Down sensory-friendly hour on Saturday morning from 8-9am designed specifically for guests on the spectrum, and with other sensory sensitivities. Use Code: SENSORY20 at checkout for 20% of the sensory Saturday hour. Additionally include code PRESS20 in all written media regarding Jurassic Quest for viewers to receive a 20% off discount tickets at checkout.

For more information and tickets, visit jurassicquest.com.

Event Details

Event: Jurassic Quest with Brick Fest Live Holiday edition

Admission: Full schedule and tickets available online through the Jurassic Quest website here.

Where: Deschutes County Fairgrounds Expo Center: 3800 SW Airport Wy, Redmond, OR 97756

When (Public Hours):

Friday, November 21: 12-8pm

Saturday, November 22: 9am-6pm (limited capacity sensory & mobility friendly session: 8-9am) Sunday, November 23: 9am-5pm

Early-morning live, zoom, in-studio interviews available with dinosaur trainers and baby dinos, and LEGO Masters.

About Jurassic Quest:

Jurassic Quest provides unforgettable adventure, transporting families through over 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to roam among paleontologist-approved, true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth. Families can go on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Park Rangers, and learn all about the dinosaurs and time periods with the help of a fun and fact-filled video tour. Don’t miss:

Lifelike, scientifically accurate dinosaur herd (some move and roar!)

REAL fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and much more

Live dinosaur shows all day & meet baby dinos!

The largest rideable dinosaurs in North America

Interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig

Dino rides, bounce houses and inflatable attractions

“Triceratots” soft play area for junior explorers

Photo opportunities, face painting, and more!

About Brick Fest Live:

At Brick Fest Live, families go all-in on imagination with over a million building bricks at stations and attractions designed to inspire creativity and play. Guests can meet LEGO Masters, get hands-on with different brick challenges, and build with unlimited access to millions of bricks in one place. Experienced and novice builders won’t want to miss these highlights:

Join a Guinness World Record Challenge: Help create a massive floor mosaic!

Giant Brick Pit: Explore a play area filled with over 200,000 colorful bricks

Life-Size Models: See awe-inspiring builds from around the world

Brick Derby Races: Build, race and win on thrilling 35-foot tracks!

Glow Zone: Create an exclusive glow-in-the-dark building experience

Hands-On Build Zones: Build your way at interactive stations and mosaic walls

● Photo opps, rare official LEGO merchandise, and more!

“Dinosaurs and LEGOs are prime entry points to introduce children to so many aspects of science, from biology and geology to engineering,” said David Taube, CEO of Family Quest Entertainment, which operates Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live. “At Family Quest Entertainment, we’re all about turning science into an adventure. By bringing together Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live for the first time ever, we’re giving families a chance to dive into the world of dinosaurs, hands-on building, and creativity – all in one

action-packed day. It’s a perfect mix of learning, laughter, and memories that will last long after the event ends!”

Tickets include all-day admission to the entire experience for a full family outing!

