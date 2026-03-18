Czech Ensemble Trio Bohémo Makes Central Oregon Debut in HDCM Concert Series

(Trio Bohémo. Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music )

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) 2025-26 season, presented by Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, will continue in March with the Central Oregon debut of Trio Bohémo. This electrifying Czech piano trio has taken the international stage by storm since their debut in 2019.

This concert is brought to you by the Cascade School of Music and will take place on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at 5:30pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. The first half of the program features a work by Czech composer Anton Reicha alongside the ensemble’s own commissioned piece by Greek composer Marios Christou. The second half highlights one of Felix Mendelssohn’s most beloved chamber works, his first piano trio. Ticket holders are invited to join the musicians for a concert preview beginning at 4:45pm.

Named Ensemble of the Year by Italian society Le Dimore del Quartetto, they are top prize-winners at numerous competitions, and their performance at London’s Wigmore Hall was hailed as, “They are the music that this world needs.” Their debut CD received five stars from BBC Magazine and won Debut Album of the Year at the Presto Music Awards in 2024, and they are frequent guests on BBC Radio’s 3- In Tune show.

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. HDCM 2025-2026 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Cascade School of Music, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our 18th season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community. Come hear the music!

General Admission:

$49, Child/Student Tickets $10

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon: 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)