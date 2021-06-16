Dads Get Into High Desert Museum for Free This Sunday

(Photo by Todd Cary)

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 20. Make it a special day for the king of dad jokes with a Museum visit. All dads get in free!

FATHER’S DAY AT THE MUSEUM

Sunday, June 20

9am-5pm

FREE for all dads

Reserve tickets here: highdesertmuseum.org/tickets

EXPLORE THE POWER OF COLLABORATION

For more than a decade, Portland General Electric (PGE) and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have been generating emissions-free electricity at the Pelton Round Butte hydropower project. Did you know it’s also the site of an ambitious effort to reintroduce sustainable runs of salmon and steelhead to the Deschutes River?

Learn more in our virtual program Hydropower and Habitat on Thursday, June 17. We’ll be joined by Megan Hill, natural resources manager for PGE.



VIRTUAL EVENT — HYDROPOWER AND HABITAT: RESTORING THE DESCHUTES BASIN AT PELTON ROUND BUTTE

Thursday, June 17

6pm-7pm

Free with Museum admission

RSVP/Registration here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/pelton-round-butte

BRING NEW LIFE TO THE ECOSYSTEM

If you’ve experienced our exhibit Dam It! Beavers and Us, you’ve seen the massive interactive display that allows you to reimagine a habitat with the help of one beaver. Now the vibrant educational resource comes to you.

Dive deep into the intricacies of how a beaver transforms the landscape. Take a riparian habitat from a stream without beavers, and watch it transformed into a thriving spot teeming with wildlife.

View the Dam It! interactive here: highdesertmuseum.org/beaver-interactive

