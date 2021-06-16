Caldera Arts Virtual Town Hall is June 24

(Photo | Courtesy of Caldera Arts)

Caldera Arts is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, June 24 at 6pm. Hear from Board Chair Joy Fowler as she shares updates about the organization and how Caldera aims to pursue its mission for the next 25 years and beyond. Also, don’t miss out on your chance to hear directly from our fantastic program and camp staff as they share a look into Camp Caldera 2021 programming. Register today and join us for the fun! Families, students and prospective campers are all welcome and encouraged to attend.

Register here for this free, online event. We hope to see you online on June 24.

calderaarts.org