Dave Matthews, The Nature Conservancy & Breedlove Partner to Help Plant Trees

Want to help The Dave Matthews Band plant one million trees? You’ll also get a chance to win a free trip to Mexico to see Dave and Tim Reynolds play, AND possibly score a one-of-a-kind-Breedlove guitar adorned and signed by Dave himself. The Dave Matthews Band has teamed up with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees program, a global forest restoration effort, and we’re so excited to contribute a guitar to the effort. Help us advance this goal and regenerate our planet’s forests.

The trees will be planted all over the globe—the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, China, Kenya and Tanzania. Restoring these forests helps mitigate climate change, provides clean air and water for local communities, and creates habitat for thousands of species of plants and animals.

Learn more and enter to win.

