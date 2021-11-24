“Know Celebrate” this December with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

The holidays are upon us, and for some, 2021 is already in the rearview mirror. Make time to jubilate the successes, collective and individual, as Deschutes Public Library presents “Know Celebrate” in December. Enjoy holiday caroling from the Sisters High School Jazz Choir, contemporary tunes from the Bend Cello Collective and the music of a world-renowned klezmer violinist. Practice self-care with a guided snowshoe hike and discover how mindfulness can support you during the holidays. Deck the halls with craft kits available for children, teens and adults.

All programs are free and open to the public. Wearing a face mask is required at all library programs and events. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Klezmer Fiddle and Yiddish Songs

Enjoy an intimate violin performance accompanied by Yiddish folk songs. Jake Shulman-Ment is a world-renowned klezmer violinist known for sharing stories and musings about life, music and being human.

Sisters High School Jazz Choir Caroling

Get in the holiday spirit with festive outdoor caroling at the Library. Hear classic jingles and skillful harmonizing as the Sisters Jazz Choir adds a little extra cheer to the weekend.

Mindfulness and Meditation: De-stress for the Holidays*

Take a deep inhale, exhale, and explore how meditation and mindfulness can support you during the holiday season. Liz Skarvalis, yoga teacher and owner of Love Bird Yoga, shares self-care tips ahead of the holiday hustle and bustle. Registration required.

Harpist Rebecca Smith Performs

Harpist Rebecca Smith shares some of her favorite Irish and classical music that can be melancholy, toe tappingly good — or sometimes both! Her roots are planted in Central Oregon where she grew up and currently teaches music.

Snowshoeing with Wanderlust Tours*

Enjoy breathtaking scenery of the eastern Cascades with a guided snowshoe hike led by Wanderlust Tours. Try a new hobby to make the most of the long winter ahead. Registration required; space is limited.

Merry Berry Celebration: Cooking with Berries*

Berries add flavor and color to holiday dishes from appetizers and drinks to desserts. Join Vanessa Young, founder of Thirsty Radish, to discover festive ways to incorporate fresh, frozen and freeze-dried berries throughout your holiday menu. Registration required.

Children’s Gingerbread Houses: Grab and Go Kit*

Build a uniquely-you gingerbread house from simple materials: graham crackers, royal icing and candy decorations. Registration required to reserve a kit. Supplies limited; one kit per customer.

Saturday, December 18 | Pick-up at your preferred library location

Teen’s Creative Journaling: Grab and Go Kit*

Journaling is an easy way to practice mindfulness, both internal and external. Practice art journaling, set personal New Year resolutions, or just write. Registration required to reserve a kit. Supplies limited; one kit per customer.

Saturday, December 18 | Pick-up at your preferred library location

Bend Cello Collective Performance

Where else can musicians talk about Bach and Lady Gaga in the same sentence? Cue the Bend Cello Collective. These friends, playing together for nearly a decade, will fill the halls of Downtown Bend with their musical offerings.

Monday, December 20 • 5pm | Downtown Bend Library | 604 NW Wall St., Bend

New Year’s Eve Craft Bag: Grab and Go Kits*

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to craft more or find new reasons to celebrate, ring in 2022 with DIY party hats, poppers, garland and more. Registration required to reserve a kit. Supplies limited; one kit per customer.

Tuesday, December 21 | Pick-up at your preferred library location

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

