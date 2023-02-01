David Kreitzer — American Contemporary Realist

(Sunriver Suite by David Kreitzer)

As a young painter, David Kreitzer began his professional career showing at the prestigious Maxwell Galleries in 1960’s San Francisco. Fred Maxwell considered David to be in the vanguard of a revival of New Realism.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

Kreitzer has been a full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967. He grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows across the country, starting with Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco in 1967, and most recently a successful and acclaimed one man show in Seattle in conjunction with the Seattle Opera Ring Festival. He has been represented by galleries in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Carmel, Dallas and Seattle.

Kreitzer executed two covers for Atlantic Magazine, and was featured artist in American Artist Magazine and the book The Sacred Landscape. He has been listed for many years in Who’s Who in American Art, Who’s Who in California and Who’s Who in America. His Tristan and Isolde and Siegfried posters, commissioned by Seattle Opera in 1981, are still collected world wide. Commissions include covers for American Artist Magazine, and the Performing Arts Magazine of San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. Here in Bend, he was featured in the Spring 2021 Western Home Journal and was the cover and poster artist for the 2020 and 2021 Sunriver Magazine and Sunriver Music Festival.

kreitzerart.com